Dakota Kai Offers High-Praise For Rhea Ripley, Reveals Opponents She Wants To Face In WWE

Dakota Kai recently appeared as a guest on WWE Deutschland for an interview where she made some interesting comments.

During the appearance, the Damage CTRL member and one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions offered high praise for Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day faction.

Additionally, Kai revealed some opponents she hopes to face in the near future inside the squared circle in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where the women’s wrestling star touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On opponents she hopes to face next: “I want to face everyone because it only betters myself. I think the people that I’ve had the most fun, or the ones that have really challenged me in-ring too, have been Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley. Those are the first two that come to mind. I would love to get back into a story with both of them just to … because I haven’t really had a story with them since NXT.”

On Rhea Ripley: “She’s just got a presence about her that just brings like, a big show. I feel like she would be a fun one to headline WrestleMania [against] … She’s just such a badass, yeah, and she’s so young.”

Watch the complete WWE Deutschland interview with Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai via the Instagram post embedded below courtesy of the official WWE feed. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.