Dakota Kai On Taping For NXT During CoronaVirus

Dakota Kai recently spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports to promote tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, which will feature Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart. Kai was asked about her schedule being off due to changes related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s insane,” Kai said. “From going to just shooting on a closed set, just the fact that we’re not in front of an audience anymore really makes you appreciate them so much more than before… Everything’s just turned upside down, and I don’t like it. I want things to go back to how they were. I never thought I’d say this, but I miss fans.”

Kai was also asked about the possibility of a fan-less NXT Takeover event, or if she feels like the Takeover specials should be reserved for when WWE is able to have fans at the shows again. Kai said she’s not against the idea.

“Honestly, it all depends on how much longer things will be the way that they are now,” Kai said. “I’m not against it, obviously giving the fans at home forms of entertainment is key right now. I would obviously love, love, love for us to be able to do TakeOvers with the packed arenas again, but who knows how long this is going to be going on.”

It’s been reported how WWE is taking extra steps to keep everyone safe while they continue to shoot content at the closed-set WWE Performance Center and NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University. Kai was asked if she feels comfortable when taping the shows.

“I feel so comfortable taping all the shows that there have been a lot of measures being taken during this time,” Kai said. “All of us have to wear masks, aside from when we’re actually taping the matches. Before we do anything, we have to check in with medical to make sure that we’re able to perform. If anyone’s unable to, they get sent home. They can’t be involved or at the set at all.”