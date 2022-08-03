Dakota Kai Opens Up About Her WWE Return: “It All Happened So Last Minute”

This past Saturday at SummerSlam, WWE’s Head of Creative Triple H made a statement by introducing the new faction, which consists of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky (Io Shirai).

After the opening match, in which Becky Lynch was defeated by Bianca Belair and the RAW Women’s Title was successfully retained, they all returned.

This faction was proposed quite sometimetime before Dakota’s debut, as was previously mentioned, but Vince McMahon, who was still in charge of creative, dismissed it. Raquel Rodriguez and Kay Lee Ray were two individuals that were proposed.

Kai spent six years working for WWE before being let go in April. Kai informed the management at the time that she had no intention of renewing her contract and that she intended to leave the company.

Kai discussed her return on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump and mentioned that everything happened at the last minute. When Kai decided to join the company again is still unknown.

“Honestly, it still feels like a whirlwind to me with everything that happened. It all happened so last minute too. To be talking with you guys is insane to me. Everything that happened since Saturday has been insane. It’s been crazy.”

“Bayley and I, we’ve been kind of talking about something like this for a long time. It hasn’t been something that was spurred overnight. This has been something we’ve wanted for years. The fact that it actually happened and to be under her guidance is insane because she’s literally amazing and great. IYO and I, we’ve known each other a long time, when I first went to Japan and she is literally one of the best in the world. To be alongside these two women is a dream. Everything that’s happened is something you think of in a fever dream, you don’t think it’s really going to happen, but the fact that it has and I’m alongside these two amazing people is crazy.”

You can watch the latest edition of The Bump below:



(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)