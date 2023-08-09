Dakota Kai Reveals When She Was Contacted By WWE About SummerSlam Return

Dakota Kai made her return at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

During a Twitch live stream this week, the Damage CTRL member spoke about finding out about WWE wanting her to appear at SummerSlam 2023 just hours before the show at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. this past Saturday night.

“It’s my sleep in day,” Kai said. “I’m gonna chill, not even gonna set my alarm. My phone was on ‘Do Not Disturb’…I wake up, my phone is blowing up. My anxiety was just through the roof, I saw all of these missed calls, all these texts…and [Bayley’s] like ‘We need you here!’.”

Kai also spoke about how she only had one flight available to Detroit and had a flight delay due to technical issues with the airplane.

“Whatever match was after Shayna and Ronda, we landed,” Kai said. “And thank goodness, they sent car service to come and get me and then they also had a makeup lady in the car…yes, lucky [SKY winning the title] was semi-main because I definitely wouldn’t have made it, I don’t think.”

Check out the complete video below, or by visiting Twitch.tv. H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.