Dakota Kai Reveals Who She Would Like to See Added to Damage CTRL

WWE star Dakota Kai recently spoke on Out Of Character With Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kai was asked who else would she like to see in Damage CTRL:

“Alba Fyre. I think she would be such a good addition. She is so ruthless and reckless and I’ve known her a very long time. I think she’d be such a great addition to Damage CTRL. She’d bring a lot to us as a group and help us sort of evolve a little bit more, take that next step. I think she’d be awesome.”

She also shared her thoughts on when she left NXT:

“I definitely was at a point in NXT where there wasn’t really anything further that I could do. I’ve had a lot of shots at the NXT Women’s Championship. I was in multiple tag teams with a lot of different people. I loved all my experiences.”

Check out the complete episode of the Out Of Character With Ryan Satin podcast featuring the new Dakota Kai interview below.



