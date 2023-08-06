Dakota Kai Says She’s Still “A Way Aways From WWE Return” Despite SummerSlam Appearance

Although Dakota Kai turned up at WWE SummerSlam 2023 on Saturday night, she is far from cleared to return to the ring.

The Damage CTRL member appeared in the ring to celebrate with Iyo Sky after she cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase and captured the WWE Women’s Championship from Bianca Belair at the show in Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

Following the event, Kai spoke at the SummerSlam 2023 post-show press conference about how she is still a ways away from being cleared to return.

“I came because this is such a big moment for [Iyo Sky] and us as a group,” she said. “I’m still a ways away from being in-ring cleared.”

Kai continued, “I had to be here for her tonight. This is such a crazy accomplishment for her, representing Damage CTRL. 2024 is about to be crazy. We’re getting there. I’m squatting heavy.”

Check out the complete WWE SummerSlam 2023 post-show press conference via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.