Dakota Kai Shows Off Doja Cat-Inspired WWE Ring Gear (Photo), Cody Rhodes’ Busy Return Schedule, More

– Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai paid homage this week to hip-hop star Doja Cat with special ring gear patterned after the musician. On Monday, Kai took to Twitter to post a side-by-side photo of her ring gear and the Doja Cat outfit it was inspired by. “Hi Doja Cat,” Kai wrote as the caption to the side-by-side picture. Check it out below via the post embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of the women’s wrestling star.

– Straight out of the gate, Cody Rhodes has a busy travel schedule ahead of him for his first month back on the road since returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event this past Saturday night. On Monday, “The American Nightmare” tweeted out a photo of his February 2023 road schedule with WWE along with a caption that read, “Do The Work / Do It Live. February. WWE.” Check out the post below.

– Ric Flair also surfaced on social media on Tuesday with a tweet posted via his official Twitter feed reacting to 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley choosing to attempt to dethrone the daughter of “The Nature Boy” on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” as she announced that she will be challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39. ‘Naitch wrote via his Twitter page of the news, “To Be The Woman, You Have To Beat THE WOMAN! Wooooo!” Check out the post below.