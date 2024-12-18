Damage CTRL To Pure Fusion Collective: “You Just Made The Biggest Mistake Of Your Lives”

This past Monday’s post-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event episode of RAW saw Pure Fusion Collective (Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler) attack and injure Damage CTRL’s Kairi Sane after Stark had already secured a win in the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament.

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai appeared in a digital exclusive shortly after the attack to discuss several topics, including how Pure Fusion Collective made the biggest mistake of their lives and how they will eliminate PFC for good.

You can check out SKY and Kai’s comments below.