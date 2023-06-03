Damian Priest Accepts Seth Rollins’ Open Challenge For RAW, USA Network Comments

Things are continuing to get interesting as Seth “Freakin'” Rollins reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion continues.

As noted, the newly crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion of the Raw brand issued an open challenge via social media on Friday evening, offering to defend his title for the first time on next Monday night’s red brand show.

Commenting on the open challenge was the official Twitter account of the cable television home of Raw in the United States, the USA Network.

“Yes!! Love having World Heavyweight Championship matches on WWE Raw again,” the Twitter feed for USA Network wrote.

Also chiming in to respond to Seth “Freakin'” Rollins challenge was Damian Priest of The Judgment Day, who responded and accepted the open challenge laid out by the WWE World Heavyweight Champion in the form of a video.

Check it out below