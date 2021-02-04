Damian Priest Addresses Kane Comments From After The Royal Rumble

Damian Priest took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to recent praise from veteran WWE Superstar Kane. The Big Red Machine spoke with a WWE interviewer after being eliminated by Priest during Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match and praised The Archer of Infamy.

“He’s got a ton of potential,” Kane said of Priest. “I mean it stinks because I would have liked to be in the match longer. But he’s [Priest] going to be an impact player in WWE. I think you’re going to see a lot more moments like that from him in the future.”

Priest responded with a tweet this afternoon and said he’ll be waiting if Kane ever wants to mix it up again.

“If I’m dreaming, do not disturb! @KaneWWE already had my respect. Now he has my gratitude as well. You know where I’ll be if you ever want to mix it up. #RoyalRumble #WWERaw [bow & arrow emoji] #LiveForever,” Priest wrote.

On a related note, Priest was officially moved to the RAW roster today. Priest was called up from WWE NXT at Sunday’s pay-per-view and then made his official RAW in-ring debut on Monday with a singles win over The Miz, which came after interrupting MizTV with rapper Bad Bunny as the special guest. It’s believed that Priest or WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be working with Bunny in his feud with Miz and John Morrison. Priest was still on the NXT roster until this afternoon.