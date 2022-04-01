Damian Priest Almost Lost His Spot With Bad Bunny At WWE WrestleMania 37

During an appearance on The Masked Man Show, Damian Priest talked about teaming up with Bad Bunny at WWE Wrestlemania 37. Priest said that Triple H played a role in Priest keeping his spot for the event:

“I felt good that they trusted me in that role. I’m sure that there was talk because how can you trust someone that you don’t know? There’s people like Hunter that knew I was fine and he was the reason why it ended up working out because I almost got switched out. They almost took me out of that spot. I was the original partner, and then I guess it was like, ‘Well, maybe he’s not ready or what if this is just too much pressure for him? We don’t know.’ It was talked about, well, then Rey (Mysterio) would be the guy.”

“Hunter went to bat for me. He was like, ‘Hey, I’m sorry that they even told you that it’s not going to be you now because I’m going to have a conversation.’ He explained why I should be trusted. I wasn’t in the meeting, but I’m guessing that’s what he had to have done. Like, ‘No, I trust him. Let’s trust that he’s gonna be fine. Then they were like, ‘Okay, let’s go with Priest.’”