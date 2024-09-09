Damian Priest Explains Why He Stopped Using The Reckoning As His Finisher

WWE star Damian Priest appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including why he stopped doing the Reckoning as his finisher.

Priest said, “Actually, they didn’t say you can’t do it anymore. I do it differently but it’s one of those things. They’re like, ‘You might wanna …’ but they never said, ‘Change it.’”

On how Cody Rhodes executes the move differently:

“If [Rhodes comes] back, and I’m doing this move, every time I hit it, people are gonna think of [him].’ He has his own twist, the way he hooks the arms and twists back and forth. I would do it more with taking my arm out and spinning underneath, but at the end of the day, it’s a Rolling Cutter, right? … Basically, anytime I face Cody, I’m gonna hit him with it.”

On trying submission holds:

“I [haven’t] even started doing submissions yet, [of] which I got a few, and I have a different version of a Gogoplata. … It’s one thing paying homage to somebody. It’s one thing doing a similar move to somebody who works somewhere else. But when they’re working in the same company, on the same show, there’s gotta be a difference.”

You can check out Priest’s comments in the video below.