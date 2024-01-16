Damian Priest “Fought” To Keep R-Truth Involved In Storyline With The Judgment Day

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, R-Truth commented on his return to WWE after an injury and being part of a storyline with The Judgment Day.

“I was happy. I was ready to get out of the house and go back to the sport that I love. When they said I was working with Judgment Day, I was like, ‘Let’s do it. What are we doing?’ They could have said I was working with anybody and I was ready. I will say this, Judgment Day, they all want me.”

“I will say Damian Priest, he was like, ‘Bro, we should keep you around. This thing is working.’ He actually went to, I think it was Hunter [Triple H] and the writers. Damian Priest fought for it.”



