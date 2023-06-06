Damian Priest Internally Praised For Performance Against Seth Rollins On WWE RAW

Monday’s episode of WWE RAW continued the build to the Money in the Bank PLE on July 1 with two qualifying matches, as well as a notable main event of Seth Rollins defending the WWE World Heavyweight Title against Damian Priest, Rollins’ first televised title defense during his reign as the top champion on the red brand.

Several wrestlers said they had a lot of fun working in front of Hartford, CT fans, PWInsider reports.

They stated that Hartford is not a city like Montreal or New York City, which are known for being “on fire” by singing songs and being loud with chants.

One performer stated that more signs were brought to the show, giving it a different feel and evoking memories of old-school shows in smaller venues.

According to the report, there was a lot of praise for Priest’s performance against Rollins in the main event title match. The match lasted more than 21 minutes, with Rollins retaining his title.