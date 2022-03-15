Damian Priest Issues Statement On Scott Hall’s Passing

Just prior to the start of the March 14th 2022 edition of RAW, WWE officially announced that Scott Hall passed away at the age of 63. Damian Priest issued the following statement on Twitter regarding Hall’s death:

“Idol. Inspiration. Hero. I always wanted to be cool like Scott Hall. From being a fan and seeing him perform at MSG to having him give me advice, critique my work, and give his blessings to use the surfer walk and razors edge will always be a highlight of my life. I, like many others, will miss him. I’m so sorry and my deepest condolences to his friends and family. We will miss Scott dearly, but I will never forget the road he paved. Proud to have looked up to him and even more to have met him. Rest easy my friend. #ForScott #RIPScottHall”