Damian Priest Looks Back On Facing Bad Bunny In A Street Fight At WWE Backlash 2023

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest recently appeared on an episode of the Rob Brown Show, where he talked about a number of topics including facing Grammy winner Bad Bunny in a Street Fight at Backlash 2023.

Priest said, “It’s one of those things that it goes beyond one match, one performance, one win or loss. What we did culturally was big. We set the tone for the idea that WWE would do all these events outside of the United States and have success. You listen to the crowd; you saw the records that were broken. It’s obvious that this could be done everywhere. Not to say that the company wasn’t going to go in this direction anyway, but I think it made everybody feel a little more comfortable knowing that there is a positive to come. You had Bad Bunny and myself doing something special on the island. We fought for the show, by the way. It wasn’t guaranteed that Backlash was going to be in Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny and I specifically fought for it. We fought to get others like Savio Vega and Carlito involved and other Latinos, in general, on the show. We needed them to represent. No matter where their heritage was from, we needed representation. That set the table for things like Rhea Ripley headlining in Perth and that show revolving around her. We have Berlin coming up, and that’s going to be Gunther’s domain. He was Scotland, and that’s Drew McIntyre’s domain. It’s cool that we’re going to all these different places internationally and having someone to represent them. That shows the expansion of the company, the individuals, and our fanbase growing.”

You can check out Priest’s comments in the video below.



