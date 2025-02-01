Damian Priest Meet And Greet Scheduled To Take Place Today

WWE issued a press release announcing a fan meet-and-greet session with top company star Damian Priest at the Kroger location at 7450 Fishers Station Drive in Fishers from 9AM to 11AM on Saturday, February 1st.

Meet & Greet with Damian Priest, Presented by Wheatley American Vodka

Hey WWE Universe! Come meet WWE Superstar Damian Priest on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9 to 11 a.m.

He will be at the Kroger location at 7450 Fishers Station Drive in Fishers from 9 to 11 a.m., where he will be available to take photos with fans and sign bottles of Wheatley American Vodka.