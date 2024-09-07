Damian Priest On His Emotions When He Won The WWE World Championship At WrestleMania

WWE star Damian Priest appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including his emotions when he became the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania earlier this year.

Priest said, “If I’m being honest, it was emotional. I partied with my friends and family afterwards. We had a celebration, it was a great time. But then when I got back to my room, it was kind of one of those things where I was like, What is this? How is this happening? Just holding the title in my hand, looking at it, and just it was like one of those things, like, my entire life flashed, everything I had to go through to get to that point. It was one of those realizations of I thought I had regrets. I thought I wished I could do things differently, and then it was one of those things where it was like no, this is exactly where I’m supposed to be, and this is the only way it would have happened.”

You can check out Priest’s comments in the video below.