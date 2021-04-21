Damian Priest On If Bad Bunny Will Wrestle For WWE Again, Officials Greeting Him After WrestleMania Match, & More

Damian Priest recently spoke with Graham Matthews of Fansided and had more praise for Grammy-winning rapper Bad Bunny for his WrestleMania 37 performance. It was previously revealed that the rapper trained regularly with Bunny, Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak, at the WWE Performance Center since January.Priest also revealed that Brian Kendrick and Norman Smiley helped the rapper get ready for the ring. Priest said Bunny never quit in the lead-up to their win over The Miz and John Morrison, and was adamant about putting on a good performance. Bunny, as a longtime pro wrestling fan, wanted to do his dream justice.

Regarding Bunny’s in-ring future, Priest has no doubts that we will see the rapper in the ring again. It was recently indicated that Bunny is focusing on his music for the time being, as his 2022 concert quickly sold out earlier this month when tickets went on sale. Priest commented on how busy Bunny is, but said he’d be shocked if we never saw him again.

“We talked about [a potential return] before and after,” Priest said. “There’s no question that we’ll see Bad Bunny in a WWE ring again. When? I don’t know. He’s really busy, he’s going to start touring again soon, and that’s a wild schedule he has to prepare for. But I’d be shocked if we never saw him again. It’s impossible. The love he has for this business and now the love this business has for him, there’s no way I don’t see him coming back.”

Priest also discussed his current relationship with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. He revealed how WWE higher-ups, including Vince, Pearce, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Bruce Prichard were all there waiting in the Gorilla Position to greet him after his WrestleMania debut.

“When I got to the back, one of the first people to grab me and hug me was Triple H,” Priest recalled. “He said, ‘This is what I wanted for you. I knew you could do this.’ Him, Stephanie [McMahon], Vince, Bruce Prichard, Pearce all came right up to me immediately and everybody had nice things to say and congratulating me and being genuinely happy for me for having that moment and it working out so well. That one got me to where I had to talk a walk and say, ‘I need a second, guys. There’s too many emotions happening right now.’”

Priest mentioned how he wasn’t sure what Vince would think of him once he was called up to RAW from WWE NXT. He said he has not had “a ton of interactions” with the WWE Chairman yet, but he won him over and earned his stamp of approval on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve had a ton [of interactions], not yet, but every time I do something, I go right up to him and ask, ‘Is that what you wanted?’ He usually smiles and says, ‘Yes, thank you,’” Priest said. “So far, so good. I mean, I guess that’s a good thing he hasn’t had to tell me too much. I can speak to one instance when he wanted to be careful of how… I’m very animated. He said, ‘Be careful not to be too animated. Save it.’ I made sure to do what he wanted and he told me, ‘I gave you direction last week and this week you implemented it and you did exactly what I wanted you to do. That’s all I ask for. Thank you.’ I said, ‘No, thank you.’ That was it. At WrestleMania, he gave me a hug and said, ‘Congratulations, I’m happy for you. You did your job well. You should be proud.’”