Damian Priest On Meeting The Undertaker

Damian Priest recently spoke with Revolver Magazine and talked about being a fan of The Undertaker when he was younger.

Priest took to Instagram in June 2020 and posted a photo from when he met Taker at an autograph signing 22 years ago, along with a photo of when he met Taker backstage at a WWE event last year. You can see that photo below. Priest recalled the signing to Revolver and talked about getting the chance to pick Taker’s brain and work in the ring with him.

“So I met him at an autograph signing,” Priest said of the photo. “I paid to go meet him. I was a teenager and he was my idol. I remember there was a line and I was doing Undertaker impressions and I had people around me and it was cool. Then when I got up to him, I was so starstruck. I couldn’t even speak. And he started laughing, I’ll never forget that. It’s cool now that I got to pick his brain and get in the ring with him and move around with him. It’s the coolest thing. He was the introduction to my love for wrestling and I guess my love for music, which guided me to become a wrestler.”

You can see the photos of Taker and Priest below-