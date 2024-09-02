Damian Priest On Possible WWE PLE In Italy: “It Think It’s A Good Idea. Let’s Make It Happen”

WWE is coming off a recent European tour, which included the Bash in Berlin PLE last Saturday.

Priest and Rhea Ripley faced off against WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at the event. Priest and Ripley fell in that fight.

WWE has been conducting more PLEs in international markets. WWE fans in Italy have called on the company to hold a show there. Luca Carbonaro of CulturaPop spoke with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to inquire about the possibility of such an event.

Priest stated, “Hey, bossman [Triple H], you heard him. Italy, we want a PLE. I think it’s a good idea. I love it out there. I love the food. I think it’s a good idea. Let’s make it happen.”