Damian Priest On The Honor Of Bringing The WWE World Title To Yankee Stadium

WWE star Damian Priest spoke with Undisputed on a number of topics, including how it was an honor to bring the World Title to Yankees Stadium.

Priest said, “The Yankees, they’re my team. That’s why I was so honored to bring the title to Yankee Stadium. Jose Trevino’s a big WWE fan, and we’ve kept in touch. I love to support my friends, and he’s a friend. There are a lot of guys on the team who like wrestling. Trevino and Tommy [Kahnle] are the two biggest wrestling fans on the team, and [Nick] Swisher is a huge fan, too. I’m always pulling for them. I really think this is their year.”