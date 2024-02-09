Damian Priest On Which WWE Star Makes Him Break Character

WWE star Damian Priest recently spoke with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes. During it, he talked about the one WWE Superstar who makes him break character despite his best efforts, R-Truth.

“I think you know the answer to this question, it’s why you’re asking it. He hasn’t gotten close to cracking me. I’ve been cracked. I’m open, I’m scrambled, he got me. It’s unbelievable. I can go in and I know what he’s going to do, I know he’s going to try to do that. I know he’s going to try to break me and make me laugh, that’s what he does.

“And no matter how hard you try, no matter how much you’re expecting him to say something it doesn’t matter. You look at his face and in his delivery, it’s impossible to stay serious. I don’t know, maybe some can do it but I’m not one, and I’m usually pretty good at not laughing.

“I’m a pretty serious person, especially when I need to be. But that guy, man. He’ll break anybody. I really do believe that and he’s gotten me a few times. I think I can hold my stuff together now. But for a few times, especially when we were starting, I had no chance.”