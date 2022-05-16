Damian Priest On Working With Edge And How Their Friendship Came to Be

Damian Priest recently spoke with Military News to promote tonight’s WWE RAW from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Priest is set to appear tonight with The Judgement Day – the new stable he’s in with Rhea Ripley and WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Priest was asked about how he started working with The Rated R Superstar. He revealed how their talks went back to his time in WWE NXT

“It’s funny, since my time in NXT, Edge and I have had conversations about getting together and doing some business together,” Priest revealed. “We have a lot of similarities and I have been very open about how many people and idols I look up to and Edge is clearly one of them. Everything has to do with timing. I kept pushing through. Every time we speak I would say, hey by the way, if you ever want to do stuff…. I text him all the time for advice or call him and he is very cool for me to throw ideas at him and give me his opinion.”

Priest continued and revealed how Edge mentioned a potential new stable to him, before The Judgment Day was actually formed.

“Finally we came to a spot where I did not know what direction I was going to go and he was open to new ideas,” Priest continued. “He said maybe I’II reform another group or team up with somebody and he said to me, what do you think, do you want to pair up? HE asked ME. That’s how it went down. He came up to me and said, ‘Would you be interested in this?’ I said, ‘Absolutely, why are you asking me, this is totally what we are doing.'”