Damian Priest Qualifies For Money In The Bank, Full Men’s Field Of Competitors

The field is set.

The six men who will compete in the 2023 Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match have been determined.

Damian Priest defeated Matt Riddle in the final qualifying match for the 2023 Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

With Priest’s victory, he joins Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar and Butch in the 2023 Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match at the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event.

WWE Money In The Bank 2023 is scheduled to go down on July 1 from the O2 Arena in London, England. Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 7/1 for live results coverage of the show.