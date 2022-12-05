Damian Priest Recalls His Reaction When Told He Was Teaming With Bad Bunny at WWE WrestleMania

The performance of the rapper Bad Bunny in a tag team match at the WWE WrestleMania 37 impressed many. Bunny and Priest were victorious in their match against The Miz and John Morrison.

Priest discussed his initial feelings after learning that he would be teaming up with the rap star in a video that was uploaded to WWE’s TikTok account. In the video, Priest said the following:

“I remember when they asked me and they’re like, ‘So we’re going to pair you with Bad Bunny.’ And in my head I was like, you named a wrestler Bad Bunny? And then Hunter was like, ‘No, like the artist Bad Bunny!’ I was like ‘Oh, yeah, that makes sense.’”

You can check out the TikTok video below: