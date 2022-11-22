Damian Priest Reportedly Asked to Read for Significant Role for Black Panther

WWE’s Damian Priest reportedly came close to auditioning for a key role in Marvel’s recent “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” film.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Priest was asked to read for a significant role in the recent Black Panther film. This would have been Priest’s acting debut.

Priest was asked to read for the role of Namor, one of the film’s most prominent characters, or one of Talokan’s other prominent members.

There is currently no information on whether the read actually occurred, but a query was made. There’s also no word on whether Priest is actively looking for work in Hollywood, but we’ll keep you updated.