Damian Priest Reveals He Dresses As Superheroes On WWE Charter Flights

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has revealed one of his most unexpected and entertaining habits during long international travel: dressing up in full superhero costumes mid-flight.

On a recent episode of Cody Rhodes’ What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, Priest opened up about his in-flight antics, confirming the rumors that he’s become a fan-favorite among talent for bringing some levity—and capes—to WWE’s international charter flights.

Rhodes prompted the conversation with a playful question: “The superheroes… are accurate? Are the reports accurate?”

Priest responded with a laugh, confirming the buzz:

“Yeah, yeah. What happens is, after a few libations, yeah, and sometime in the air, I just feel like people need some help, and superheroes are the best at helping. So you’ll see me, yeah, you’ll see me like this, and then I’ll walk away… and the next time you see me, I’m in full costume and character. There is no Damian Priest or Luis or nothing.”

So far, Priest has suited up as two DC icons:

“I’ve only done, I think, just two… I’ve only, like, in full costume two. Aquaman and Batman. I’ve done Aquaman twice, though.”

Naturally, Priest’s mid-air transformations haven’t gone unnoticed. The reactions from fellow WWE Superstars have become a spectacle of their own.

“You got, like, everybody kind of like, ‘what’… or people waking up from a nap and then just seeing me and being like, ‘where am I?’”

One reaction stood out:

“Someone like Jimmy Uso… He saw me as Aquaman. Never seen somebody more mad. He just sat—he didn’t get up, he didn’t say a word to me. He just sat there. Just mean.”

Despite the mixed reactions, Priest stands by his approach:

“I think I brought joy. So, yes.”

