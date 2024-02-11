Damian Priest Reveals Why He Can’t Cash In His WWE Money In The Bank Briefcase

Damian Priest has had the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase for several months after winning it at last year’s themed PLE.

The top star has repeatedly teased cashing in on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, but has yet to secure the title shot. He hasn’t attempted this in recent memory, and there’s a good reason for that.

While speaking with The West Sport, Priest stated that he cannot make an attempt because Rollins is currently injured.

”I’m based on Raw, and being that Seth Rollins is the champion. Unfortunately, he’s not medically cleared, so I can’t cash in right now because, officially, he can’t be in a match. So I kinda have to just wait until he’s cleared, or if I find myself on the other show, it’d be different, but that champion isn’t around all the time either. It’s one of those things about me biding my time. I still have until July 1st, And I have plenty of time. I don’t want to risk doing something I shouldn’t….This isn’t going to be a waste. In my head, I have to become World Champion, whether it’s on Raw or SmackDown. Either way, I have to become a major titleholder, and I have to be extra careful about it. So I still have time and obviously, we got WrestleMania coming up.”

Priest was also asked about R-Truth’s role in The Judgment Day and what it’s like to work with him.

“It’s another one of those crazy things that, by accident, we just have a dynamic that people have been going crazy about. And who would have thought Truth with Judgment Day? It makes no sense whatsoever. I don’t know, on paper, you would just cringe because it just doesn’t make sense.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)