Damian Priest Says He Expects Bad Bunny To Return To WWE

Damian Priest recently spoke with our friends at SEScoops.com for an in-depth interview.

During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about Bad Bunny’s performances inside the squared circle, as well as how he feels he will eventually return to the company.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how Bad Bunny fully committed to his time in WWE: “It comes down to he had a perfect time in his schedule that he was like I’m not doing anything, I’m gonna move to Florida just to train and completely invest all my energy and time into this. He’s not someone that just wanted to just come in and then leave or just promote something.”

On how he thinks Bad Bunny will eventually return: “He wanted to get invested, if he gets that time again where he could devote himself, 100% I believe we’ll see Bad Bunny in the WWE ring again.”

