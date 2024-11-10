Damian Priest Shares Advice He Receives From The Undertaker

WWE star Damian Priest spoke with The Wrestling Classic on a number of topics, including getting advice from WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

Priest said, “I think the main thing my favorite thing about every piece of advice that he gives me is that he’s straight with me, even if it’s something that you don’t necessarily want to hear. He’s not going to sugarcoat anything, and I appreciate that because that’s the only way I’m actually going to get better or just achieve something else. I don’t need pats on the back. I don’t need ‘Good job.’ I need ‘Okay, it’s fine, but if you would have did this this way’ or ‘Think about it like this’ or ‘Be careful about this.’”

On The Undertaker’s advice for him:

“[The advice] is basically to be yourself; turn up the volume … ‘When you’re out there, where’s this guy?’ Just simplifying things of who I am and how to present myself and what not to do. You don’t have to beg the crowd for acceptance, just be you” Priest recalled The Undertaker telling him.”

You can check out Priest’s comments in the video below.