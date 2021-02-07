Damian Priest Talks About Moving To The WWE Main Roster

During an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Damian Priest talked about his move from WWE NXT to the main roster:

“You know how it is in this business man, like you hear things and you’re told things, but things didn’t change. And being that it was that far out, you know, it’s one of those like, ‘Hey, it’s looking like’… but nobody ever wanted to just tell me straight out, because everybody said the same thing. It was like, ‘but you know how things can change, so take it as a maybe.'”

“Then there was obviously the, ‘you might be in the Rumble.’ So then there’s that, but also the same thing, ‘like that would be cool, but as of right now, I’m an NXT superstar. Let me just focus on who I want to work with next and what I want to do here.”

You can check out the full interview below: