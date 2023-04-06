Damian Priest Talks About Watching Dominik Mysterio’s Ascension In WWE First-Hand

Damian Priest recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character podcast for an in-depth interview.

During the discussion, The Judgment Day member spoke about Dominik Mysterio’s rise to Superstar status in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how Dominik has now ascended to superstar levels: “He went from being a star with Rey [Mysterio], a star in the Judgment Day, to being his own star. It’s Dominik Mysterio now, he’s his own thing. Just like with Rhea, it’s awesome to be a part of it, [being] right there.”

On how he has gotten to watch Dominik’s incredible run first hand, stating that he can hear how the crowd reacts every time a microphone is put into his hand: “I’m seeing this first hand. I’m watching him from this distance, just watching him glow and do his thing. When he’s in the ring and holding the mic and the crowd’s going nuts, I can’t help but smile in the background.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.