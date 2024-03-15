Damian Priest Talks Possibly Cashing-In His MITB Briefcase At WWE WrestleMania XL

WWE star “Señor Money In The Bank” Damian Priest recently spoke with WrestlingNews.co’s Steve Fall on a number of topics including possibly cashing-in his MITB briefcase at WrestleMania XL.

Priest said, “Of course there’s a chance. I have until July, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to wait until July. I’m patient. I’m okay. I’m just waiting for the right moment. I know people want to rush everything these days, but I’m okay just relaxing and holding on to being the most dangerous, powerful person in the company because of that briefcase and what’s inside of it, so WrestleMania is very enticing. Don’t get me wrong, but we have to wait and see. I’m not going to say one way or another, but there’s always a chance when the champs are in town and if I’m in the same building as both champions with both contenders, it’s an intriguing time.”

On “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio getting booed at his own wedding:

“It was beautiful, man. I was honored to be a part of the wedding, to just attend the wedding and we had such a good time. Then obviously, you know, busting his chops and there was a moment when they did say he’s gonna say a few words. I remember I just turned to my table and I was like, ‘We got to do it. We’re doing it. right’, and I just turned back around and I did it. Then my table followed in and I was like, Okay, that was nice. Then he went to speak again and the entire wedding party, like, everybody did it, and then I really laughed and he just gave me a look. That was a good one. But man, the whole thing was, what a good day for him and his wife. So that was a special night. Like I said, I was just honored to be there.”

On his father fighting Chuck Norris in an exhibition bout at a tournament:

“He didn’t beat him up like he was busted and bleeding, but he got more licks than he took. Put it that way. It was an exhibition bout at a tournament, at a competition, a martial arts competition.”

You can check out Priest’s comments in the video below.