Damian Priest To Be Presenter At Latin Billboard Awards

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest is set to present an award at the 2021 Latin Billboard Awards.

Priest took to Twitter this afternoon and announced that he will be a presenter at the 2021 Latin Billboard Awards on September 23.

“I will be presenting an award at the 2021 @LatinBillboards on September 23 at 7pm/6c on @Telemundo. Don’t miss it! #Billboards2021 #LiveForever,” Priest wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Priest presents an award to rapper Bad Bunny, who teamed with Priest at WrestleMania 37 for a win over The Miz and John Morrison. Bunny has been nominated for 22 awards in 13 categories this year, including Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 23 from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. They will air at 7pm ET on Telemundo.

Priest will defend his WWE United States Title against Sheamus at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on September 26.

