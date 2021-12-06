Damian Priest To Defend WWE U.S. Championship On RAW In Open Challenge

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest is set to issue another Open Challenge during tonight’s RAW. Priest took to Twitter this evening to announce the title defense.

“United States open challenge tonight in Memphis! #WWERaw #LiveForever,” Priest wrote.

Priest has recently issued Open Challenges on RAW and retained his title over Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn. There’s no word yet on who will step up this week.

Here is the updated RAW card for tonight-

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defends against Liv Morgan

* WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title Steel Cage match

* The Miz welcomes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to MizTV

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends in an Open Challenge