Damian Priest Wants WWE To Bring Back Mixed Tag Team Challenge With Rhea Ripley

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley have appeared together on WWE television in recent years because of their connection to Judgment Day.

Priest and Ripley have been working together for the past few months while feuding with Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. At Bash in Berlin, Priest and Ripley won a mixed tag team match over the heels.

Ripley is currently on leave from television due to an injury. While appearing on the Wrestling Classic podcast, Priest was asked if he and Ripley could win the Tag Team Championships together.

Priest then advocated for WWE to reinstate the Mixed Tag Team Challenge. This concept ran for two seasons in 2018, with all of the matches being mixed tag team matches.

Priest said, “Yeah, it’s definitely possible. If they allow Rhea to be my partner for the World Tag Team Titles, we could 100% win it. I can see us beating anybody…”

Priest continued, “Oh, absolutely. For Rhea and me to win titles together? That would be huge, very meaningful. We’ve talked about it. At the very least, they should bring back the Mixed Match Challenge thing and create a title for it. Then they could just hand us the titles because nobody is beating us.”

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)