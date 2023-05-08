Damian Priest’s Work During Feud With Bad Bunny Has Received A Lot Of Praise In WWE

Damian Priest’s efforts have been noticed, particularly during his time in The Judgment Day faction.

On Saturday night at WWE Backlash, Priest assisted Bad Bunny in a great match that included weapons and surprises. Priest has been the feud’s anchor and has received a lot of praise on social media for stepping up his ring work and working on getting in the best shape of his career.

The feud between Priest and Bad Bunny appears to be over, but Priest appears to have bigger plans in the coming months.

According to PWInsider, Priest has received internal praise for everything he’s done to “level himself up,” and one source stated that “he has to be seen” as one of the “top level players” moving forward.

Priest is scheduled to compete in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, which begins tonight on RAW.

People in the company have also praised Bad Bunny. He works hard and takes everything he does in WWE seriously, and it showed on Saturday night.