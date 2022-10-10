Dan Lambert Calls Jim Cornette a Better Manager Than Paul Heyman

Dan Lambert recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Lambert praised Jim Cornette by calling him the greatest manager of all time.

Cornette was the mouthpiece for top stars such as Yokozuna, Owen Hart, Vader, and The Midnight Express, among others. Lambert has been the manager of Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, and he was instrumental in bringing Paige VanZant to AEW.

He said:

“Jim Cornette is the greatest manager of all time. He just is. I think [better than Heyman] and I love Heyman, but I grew up with Cornette. A lot of it, who you remember as the greatest football player or basketball player is who you were the most exposed to when you were younger. Bobby Heenan towards the end of his run, I have been watching since the late 70’s, but it was towards the end of his run when he was in the AWA when I first started watching wrestling, so I didn’t have much exposure to him before he went to WWE. We didn’t get AWA until it was on ESPN for a short period. But Cornette was right in my wheelhouse. Man, he was just so good,” Lambert said.

“I know a lot of people have said that the things I have said in your promos are what Cornette has said on his podcast, but I don’t listen to podcasts. So, I’m like oh cool, if Cornette says it, then it must be right. I always took that as a complement, I thought the guy was so great back in the day.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(Thanks to Chris Van Vliet for sharing these quotes)