Dana Brooke Addresses Missing This Week’s Episode of WWE RAW

During the June 27, 2022 episode of RAW to celebrate John Cena’s 20th anniversary after making his television debut, the majority of the WWE RAW locker room was seen. The 24/7 champion Dana Brooke was one name missing, and she provided an explanation on Twitter.

Brooke wrote, “Much ❤️ to the #wweuniverse for the support & love, standing up for me! The reason why I was not on RAW last night was bc I got into a bad car accident the past week, I am doing good & will be back in no time! I really appreciate the love & couldn’t ask for better Fan support ❤️”