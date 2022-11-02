Dana Brooke Addresses Why She Took Offense to Seth Rollins’ Recent Comments

Seth Rollins said last week on RAW that Austin Theory had a better chance of cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Dana Brooke. Brooke was asked why she took offense to this during an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston:

“I’ve taken it many times, Sam Roberts, Corey Graves, and now Seth Rollins. They don’t see what I do behind the scenes. It’s always about an opportunity and I’m waiting on that opportunity to come out there and show them what I can do. But behind the scenes, I’m working 24/7. I’m in the ring here. I’m working out at the gym. I do boxing classes. I work on promo skills, acting classes, everything. I’m doing it all and never missed a day of work ever. I’ve had deaths in the family. I’ve showed up to work that following week just because I want that opportunity. I really do. People always see what is showcased out there in the ring or what’s on TV, but they never see how someone is working behind the scenes. I promise you I’m the hardest working woman. I said talk is cheap because I have that aggression. I have that pent up, you know, anger inside that I’m just ready to let out and show the world that I can do it. Trust me, I can do it. I’m just as good and as equal as every other woman on the roster. At the end of the day, my time will come.”

On whether she believes there will be another Evolution PPV:

“I definitely do believe so. That’s in the near future. It might not be Evolution, but it might be something like it. Triple H has always believed in women. He’s always had the women’s back. He’s always been promoting and pushing women, and with Stephanie now being involved more, she’s always for women empowerment. Always, always, always. So I definitely think that’s something that we can look forward to and we’re definitely pushing. Women have always for the last decade or so have been pushing the bar and really stepping up. In those Crown Jewel pay-per-views, we’ve been making history, so I definitely feel as though it’s something that we will see again soon.”

