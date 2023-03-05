Dana Brooke Looking To Enter The Boxing Ring Soon

WWE star Dana Brooke wants to enter the boxing ring.

Brooke recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview, and she revealed that she is considering her first boxing fight “soon.”

Brooke is engaged to Ulysses Diaz, a professional boxer and bareknuckle fighter. Brooke did some MMA training a few years ago and is now focusing on jiu-jitsu, but she says boxing is high on her bucket list.

Brooke mentioned that she tries to incorporate boxing into her weekly training, and she’s thinking about taking a boxing match “soon,” but she didn’t say when.

Brooke was recently at The O2 Arena in London, where Diaz faced Khalas Karim in an exhibition fight on the same card that saw Floyd Mayweather make his UK debut against former Bellator MM fighter and TV personality Aaron Chalmers in another exhibition bout. There was no scoring or official decision.

Brooke has been wanting to fight for a long time, as seen in the August 2021 Instagram clip below: