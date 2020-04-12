Dana Brooke Makes Fun of Lio Rush, Rush Checks On His Neighbors, WWE Meme

– Lio Rush tweeted the following video, reacting to his quarantine life. He went out and checked on his neighbors, which you can see below:

Had to step out real quick to see how my neighbors were doing during this #Quarantine. 😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/Xd95rg9AGK — Lio (@itsLioRush) April 10, 2020

– Dana Brooke recently took to Twitter to congratulate Lio Rush on his role in the WWE Studios-Netflix movie The Main Event. For what it’s worth, Rush isn’t in the film so she was just making fun of him based off the kid in the film:

– There is a popular meme going around on Twitter that features people choosing which house they’d like to live in. Several WWE Superstars participated, which you can see below: