Dana Brooke Pitched To Have The First-Ever Women’s Intercontinental Championship

In the WWE women’s division, Dana Brooke once pushed for a new singles championship.

The WWE 24/7 Title was retired in November after Nikki Cross tossed it in the trash after winning the title over Brooke. According to the official WWE website, there have been a total of 197 24/7 Champions since WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley introduced the title during the May 20, 2019 edition of RAW to Cross’ victory in November. Brooke had the longest listed reign at 204 days, but that number excludes many of the numerous non-televised live event title changes that have occurred since Brooke won the title on the April 18, 2022 RAW, and it appeared to be an error in WWE’s record as they listed Brooke’s 44 day reign that began at the September 24 live event in Vancouver. In the end, Brooke had more than 15 reigns and more than 330 days as champion, while R-Truth had more than 53 reigns and more than 415 days as champion.

Brooke recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview and expressed her sadness over the WWE 24/7 Title’s demise. Brooke stated that she dedicated her heart and soul to carrying the title.

Brooke also stated that she made numerous creative pitches for the WWE 24/7 Title, none of which were accepted. She revealed how she pitched an idea that would have made the 24/7 Title the new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title, a first.

