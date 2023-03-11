Dana Brooke Reflects On Past Hopes That WWE Would Create Women’s Intercontinental Title

The WWE 24/7 Championship morphing into the WWE Intercontinental Women’s Championship.

This is what Dana Brooke was wanting to see happen.

Unfortunately for her, not only did it not, but the title was scrapped altogether.

During a recent Fightful interview, the women’s wrestling star spoke about this at length. Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how she wanted the 24/7 Championship to morph into a women’s Intercontinental Championship: “Oh, my God. Yes. Yes, I had a lot of things I wanted to do with the 24/7 title. I felt like it was, honestly, everything that I represent. I represent champion every single day, whether it be in the ring, outside of the ring, from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to bed, I try and be a champion. So, I had a lot of ideas and a lot of passionate things I wanted to do and be serious with it. I wanted, actually, to transition it to a women’s Intercontinental title because I feel like that’s something that would motivate women to keep going and have something else to fight for.”

On how she was heart broken that the title was disbanded: “You know, I was heart broken ‘cause I felt like I put my heart and soul into it. I’ve got to accomplish so much with that title, whether it being ha-ha moments to showing my athleticism in the ring when I actually pinned Cedric for it. So, it was highs and lows, but overall, you can’t cry over spoiled milk, so I had to let it go and keep moving forward and forward, and put a smile on my face and hopefully there’s an opportunity to come.”

