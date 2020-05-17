Dana Brooke Responds To Jim Cornette Insulting Her Looks

During his recent podcast (at 1:49 in the clip below), Jim Cornette said the following about Dana Brooke:
“Dana Brooke – her entire face looks like it was remodeled after somebody set fire to it and put it out with an axe, what the f*ck has happened? Did she do that on purpose or was she in a horrible accident, what the f*ck?”
Brooke responded to Cornette’s comments with the following message:
@TheJimCornette how about you stop hiding behind a keyboard and come say it to my face!! Cause I doubt you would when you see me in person MARKKKKKKK – how about .. STOP SPREADING HATE & spread positivity! https://t.co/fgTRTeteFT
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) May 16, 2020