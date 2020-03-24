Dana Brooke & Rey Mysterio Reportedly In Quarantine

Dana Brooke was pulled from the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania because she is currently sick and in quarantine. WWE did not want to take any chances with her being sick so they removed her from the card.

Rey Mysterio is also in quarantine. Rey was being considered for a possible U.S. Championship match with Andrade at WrestleMania but that idea was cancelled when Rey got sick and was put into quarantine.

As of now there is no update on when Dana & Rey may be able to return to work but we will keep you updated on any further details.

