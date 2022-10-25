Dana Brooke Says “I Will Not Tolerate This Sh*t Anymore,” in Response to Seth Rollins’ Name-Drop

Seth Rollins made a comment on Austin Theory possibly cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on him during this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Theory, according to Rollins, “has a better chance of cashing in on Dana Brooke!”

Brooke has responded, saying, “Talk is CHEAP!! I work my ass off every single day & will not tolerate this shit anymore! I can promise you I am the hardest working WOMAN around, never have I taken off work, always worked through injuries, proved multiple times I can fit any position given & DO IT W/ A SMILE!”

A fan commented, writing, “And yet you are where you are…” and Brooke’s responsed, “Working my ass off everyday- staying ready.. where are u?? Hiding behind a keyboard … walk a mile in my shoes .. you wouldn’t last ten steps!”

