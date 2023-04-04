Dana Brooke Sign Confiscated At Monday’s Post-WrestleMania RAW

Dana Brooke has frequently appeared on WWE television, whether it be on Raw, NXT, or Main Event, ever since she signed a contract with the company in 2013.

Brooke hasn’t worked a WWE RAW match since losing to IYO SKY in a singles match last November. Her last PLE match was in January, when she competed in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match, as she has only worked Main Event tapings. Her last nine of eleven matches, according to CageMatch.net, have aired on Main Event.

WWE confiscated a fan’s sign during this week’s episode Raw from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, according to a fan on Twitter. “Give Dana Brooke A Chance,” the sign said.

When Brooke saw the tweet, she apologized and stated that it would be addressed. It’s unclear why security took the sign.