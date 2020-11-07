Dana Brooke Speaks Out On What Happened With Batista

In an interview with Forbes.com, Dana Brooke commented on the flirtatious messages that were sent between herself and Dave Batista:

“We went out, we were great, great, great friends, we’ve been to the Meat Market down in Tampa, we go to [Edison], also in Tampa, so we kept in great contact.”

“There’s always been interest between Dave and I as far as friendships and everything. We share a lot in common as far as being in the business and outside, and being very passionate about giving back and charity work as well.”

“It’s just with my schedule being so so busy, and Dave doing a lot of movies, our times are very limited. But we still communicate, we still talk on a regular basis, my boyfriend now [Uly Diaz] and him also have a lot in common as far as the fight game goes.”